Call for RCMP Appreciation Day gains steam

“Commemorating a day to the RCMP is about honouring each of the hard-working members who work tirelessly to keep us safe.”

A Vernon committee’s bid to have the RCMP recognized provincially with a special day each year continues to gain steam.

The initiative began last August when a Vernon group announced their goal to see the RCMP recognized with a special day. The group then started a petition in October, which carried into November. On March 14, Vernon RCMP Day committee chair Martin von Holst announced at Vernon City Hall, in front of about 30 guests, that more than 1,000 names had been gathered on the petition to have Feb. 1 each year declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Now, Eric Foster, MLA for Vernon-Monashee, has introduced a private member’s bill to create RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

“As British Columbians and as Canadians, it is important that we show our respect and appreciation for the dedicated service of the RCMP,” said Foster. “Commemorating a day to the RCMP is about honouring each of the hard-working members who work tirelessly to keep us safe.”

If passed, the bill would mark Feb. 1 as RCMP Appreciation Day.

Currently, the only other province that has enacted such legislation is Manitoba, which will celebrate its 100th Appreciation Day next February.

The RCMP covers 99 per cent of the geographic area of B.C. and answers more than one million calls for service in a year.

Related: RCMP Appreciation Day campaign continues in Vernon

Related: Vernon-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.