Camp Day pours ahead at Tim Hortons despite COVID-19

All coffee and iced coffee sales, and bracelet purchases support sending kids to camp

It’s a little late and a little different, but efforts are back on track at Tim Hortons for Camp Day.

The annual fundraiser usually takes place in June, but was pushed to August due to COVID-19.

“It’s a little different but we still have it this year,” Vernon store owner Dan Currie said.

While the date has changed to Wednesday, Aug. 12, the cause remains consistent.

“Come buy a coffee or iced cap or buy a bracelet or make a donation and help kids who wouldn’t normally be able to, go to camp,” Currie said.

All the coffee and iced coffee sales and donations Aug. 12 go to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

But even the camps look a little different this year.

Online eCamps are being offered to youth until it is safe to bring them back outdoors for real camping adventures. Tims eCamp is an all-new digital camp community built for youth from disadvantaged circumstances who need support during these uncertain times. At Tims eCamp, campers will be guided by trained eCounsellors, have access to eight weeks of structured yet flexible programming, and have fun while building social, emotional and developmental skills to help them navigate the complexities of their individual circumstances.

But Currie is hopeful the real camps will be able to return for 2021.

“Nothing beats going out to the campfire for real rather than sitting and watching it on a Zoom call,” said Currie, who has been enjoying camping with his family and being able to have fires all summer with no restrictions so far.

Camp Day has another twist this year with Camp In For Camp Day, where individuals and families have been hosting their own backyard camp out and raising funds for the cause.

To donate or learn more visit www.timscamps.com.

READ MORE: Teachers to get two extra days to prepare for students return, now set for Sept. 10

READ MORE: Safety won’t be compromised for vaccine, Canada’s top doctors say

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CampingcoffeeCoronavirusTim Hortons