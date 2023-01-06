Campaign lights up programs for North Okanagan kids with $36K

The NONA campaign partnered with the John Christmas Light Tour

Vernon’s North Okanagan Neurological Association (NONA) gathered up significant funds for its Christmas wish list this year.

NONA’s Lights for Kids campaign, in partnership with the John Christmas Light Tour, raised more than $36,000 to support the non-profit’s work to provide programs and services to families of children with various developmental challenges.

“We couldn’t have done this without your support. Thank you for making the end of 2022 a special one,” NONA said in a Facebook announcement on Thursday.

The fourth annual John Christmas Light Tour got underway in early December. Realtor John Christmas selected 20 of the most decked out homes in Vernon for the light tour, and NONA took part as well, dressing up its building on 34th Street as Santa’s workshop.

Each home on the light tour was sponsored by a local business, and each of the businesses made a donation to NONA.

“There are so many beautifully decorated homes in Vernon that participate in this event, and NONA is looking forward to adding on to this and making something special for the children in our community,” Helen Armstrong, executive director at NONA, said at the time.

The services provided at NONA include speech therapy, infant development, autism services and much more. Every year, more than 800 children and families benefit from NONA’s services.

On NONA’s Christmas wish list this year was updated technology, pediatric equipment and community outings for children in the autism program.

