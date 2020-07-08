Campers from MacKenzie Camp’s MacKenzie Connect enjoy a pop-up campfire, complete with songs, at St. Andrew’s United Church in Enderby. (MacKenzie Connect photo)

Campfires pop up at North Okanagan alternative summer camp

MacKenzie Camp near Mabel Lake in Enderby still trying fun things for summer despite COVID-19

DON MCNAIR

For The Morning Star

There were some zany songs being sung last Friday evening, July 3, along Alexis Park Drive. Like Down by the Bay (where the watermelons grow), Way-O Way-O, and Tarzan (who has a tan). And one about “washing turkeys and hanging them on the line.”

And plenty of others. They were the main event at a Pop-Up Campfire in Vernon’s Trinity United Church parking lot. It was organized by MacKenzie Connect, a camping alternative for this Summer of COVID-19.

The centre of attention was a propane fireplace around which campers, MacKenzie Connect staff, and other camp enthusiasts gathered in a big, socially-distanced circle. For safety’s sake, everyone signed in first, and the event only lasted 35 minutes. But it was a delightful bit of the “old normal” amidst the “new normal.”

MacKenzie Connect is the brainchild of a group of dedicated MacKenzie Camp summer counsellors. Knowing that the traditional and much-loved camping program on Mabel Lake near Enderby was a no-go, they put their heads together – virtually – to create something else. It had to use online technology, for sure, but only as a trigger to real-life adventuring.

So they dreamt up a roster of low-cost, four- and five-day online camps, running in July and early August.

Campers “gather” every morning and afternoon, and take on a fun challenge, concerning art, nature, science, or something they can do to boost the spirits of others. Then they go off and do it, and report back. Craft materials and a camp T-shirt are provided to each camper in a Camp@Home box of supplies.

Every day concludes with an online campfire and Vespers (prayer). Each week concludes with a talent show in which campers as well as their family and friends can “show their stuff.” Every week there is also a Pop-Up Campfire in a church parking lot somewhere in the North Okanagan, so everyone can (sort of) meet each other.

The director of MacKenzie Connect is local theatre teacher Lana O’Brien. The chaplain is Rev. Franklyn James, of Zion United Church. Campfire lovers as well as campers are welcome at the Pop-Ups. For campfire dates and locations – and online camp information and registration – go to the MacKenzie Connect website, mackenzieconnect.weebly.com.

READ MORE: MacKenzie Camp on Mabel Lake moves online amid COVID-19


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

Just Posted

Campfires pop up at North Okanagan alternative summer camp

MacKenzie Camp near Mabel Lake in Enderby still trying fun things for summer despite COVID-19

Ex-Vernon Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Man found dead on Lake Country trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

Innovation Centre prepares to open doors to Vernon co-workers

Former restaurant re-imagined to host ideas from Vernon’s ‘hidden’ home-based workforce

Missing Lake Country man found safe

The 65-year-old, reported missing July 4, has been located safe and sound

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Security guard assaulted in Kamloops park thanks police, public for quick arrest

Glen Warner, 71, was attacked on July 2 by a man who was asked by Warner to not smoke

Portraits celebrating Syilx culture now on display at Kelowna International Airport

Sheldon Pierre Louis’ art will be on display at YLW from now until July 2021

After slow start, Summerland sees more tourism activity

Majority of visitors come from within British Columbia

Deer and moose die after being chased by dogs in South Okanagan

BC conservation officers are asking the public to control their pets

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

Trail RCMP officer accused of criminal harassment, forcible entry

BCPS: The charges against Murchie date between 2017 and 2020

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Most Read