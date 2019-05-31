Dave Frost (left), Bobbie Temple (middle) and Tom Watters (right) are eager to announce the return of the Canada Day fireworks banner. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Canada Day fireworks return to Vernon’s Kin Beach

Entry to the VIP area will be by free draw

Preparations are already in motion to help Canada Day go out with a bang.

Craftsman Collision is sponsoring the Canada Day Fireworks for the fourth year in a row.

The fireworks, which will be held at Kin Beach for the third year in a row, will begin at 10:30 p.m. on July 1.

Beach Radio will be playing music to accompany the light show.

The VIP tent will be returning with coffee, chocolate, cake, cupcakes, secret presentations, specialized seating and a front-and-centre view of the fireworks.

The only way into the enhanced VIP area is to enter in the draw (for free) and win a ticket. About 80 seats will be available to win.

You can enter the draw by stopping by Craftsman Collision.

The draw can also be entered at the Craftsman Collision tent during the day at Polson Park on Canada Day or at the Sunshine Festival on June 15.

