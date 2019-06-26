Canada Day fireworks to be held at Kin Beach

Canada Day Festivities will conclude Monday with the annual firework show at Kin Beach in Vernon.
The last chance to win VIP tickets will be at the Canada Day festivities at Polson Park. Look for the Craftsman Collision tent near band shell and enter your name in the specially marked draw box. Winners will be announced at the park at 3 p.m.
For the fourth straight year, Craftsman Collision is the the title sponsor for the 2019 fireworks.
The fireworks display will follow a day of free family fun at Polson Park from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The fireworks will be the spectacular grand finale of July 1 Canada Day celebrations, and held at Okanagan Lake’s Kin Beach in Vernon.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.