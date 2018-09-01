Canadian Home Builders’ Association put on Industry Nite

The Oct. 25 event is focused on networking opportunities for locals interested in the industry.

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association is set to host Industry Nite: a meet and greet networking opportunity on Thursday, Oct. 25 at Okanagan College in Vernon.

Whether you are interested in strengthening your network, staying on top of industry standards, or voicing your concerns about political impact, if you are part of the Okanagan home building industry, CHBA is sure it’s where you belong.

Over the past year, the CHBA CO branch has been growing in strength and numbers. New staff and new board and committee members are working with a renewed effort to create a unified voice that represents all Okanagan Home Builders from North to Central Okanagan. Dialogue with municipal staff is taking place and, thanks to a local Vernon Steering Committee, there is a concerted effort to reach out and serve North Okanagan Builders.

From advocacy to access to expert advice, the Okanagan CHBA said their focus is connecting a community of builders who want to grow and protect the local home building industry that benefits all. A full slate of services and activities gives members the opportunity to make business contacts, gain knowledge, take part in marketing campaigns and build recognition with consumers.

They assure the community that there is a place at the table for everyone associated with the local home building industry. To find yours, the upcoming CHBA CO Industry Nite meet and greet on Thursday, October 25th at Okanagan College – Vernon Campus is a great place to start. This night’s focus is to give up-and-coming trades students an opportunity to meet industry members. The focus: networking. It aims to allow participants to share insights and perhaps even engage in a possible recruitment conversation and provide a setting for those interested to meet the CHBA CO staff, committees and other members.

For more information, contact Marika Luczi at info@chbaco.com or call 250.861.3988.

