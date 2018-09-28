The Robert Nash Project. (Photo contributed)

Canadian musician Robb Nash performs in Vernon next week to promote mental health awareness

The Robb Nash Project takes place at 7 p.m. next Wednesday at the Vernon District Performing Arts Centre.

The award-winning Canadian musician who received thousands of suicide notes and razor blades is set to perform in Vernon next week.

Nearly 1,300 students and teachers from elementary, middle and high schools in Armstrong, Lumby and Vernon are taking part in school-only performances of The Robb Nash Project Oct. 1 -2 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

Award-winning Canadian musician Robb Nash has reached over one-million young people through story, song and picture. Touring from coast to coast for the past 10 years, The Robb Nash Project explores sensitive topics such as suicide, addiction, self-harm and other mental-health related subjects.

Related: Vernon show supports youth mental health, suicide prevention

Related: Vernon CMHA prepares for World Suicide Prevention day

Tickets are still available for the October 3 community performance at 7 p.m.

“This is a great experience for parents to take part in with their teens,” said Julia Payson, Executive Director of Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon & District Branch. “In British Columbia, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for youth aged 15 – 24. Nearly a quarter of the young people we lose each year is due to suicide. The impact of these tragedies on the lives of so many families in our province is immeasurable,” said Payson.

Robb Nash’s inspiring story has prompted hundreds of youth across Canada to give up their suicide notes to him. Many others who self-harm gave up their razor blades, while countless more have relinquished bottles of pills and other drugs.

“We need to ensure a healthy, hopeful future for our youth. They deserve the best we can give them. Having Robb Nash in our community is an amazing opportunity for parents and their teens to share in a meaningful and hopefully life-changing experience,” said Payson.

Following a life threatening car accident, Nash found himself dealing with unimaginable mental and physical pain, enduring years of anger, self-doubt, and depression. He discovered his purpose and passion, and began reaching out to young people through rock music and lyrics, encouraging them to explore their own meaning and purpose in a language they understood.

Through personal stories, humour, songs and videos, Nash sensitively deals with serious issues, focusing on examples of victory and hope. He and his band tour the country performing in schools, detention centres, reserves and other youth venues as part of a 150 date per year tour.

The Robb Nash Project takes place Oct. 3 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person for adults, $5 for students (available at the door) and $45 for VIP tickets with a Q&A with Robb Nash. Adults and VIP tickets are available at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/the-robb-nash-project.

Event proceeds from the performance will support the Robb Nash Project and CMHA Vernon & District.

Related: CMHA Vernon offers suicide prevention training in Vernon

Related: Canadian musician who received suicide notes and razor blades to perform in Vernon

Related: Vernon Crisis Hotline calls for volunteers

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CN Police Service reminds public that trespassing on railway tracks is dangerous and illegal.

Just Posted

Vernon council approves urban bees

Bylaw to be tweaked to allow beekeeping in a number of Vernon zones

BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan

Hurt bird in Vernon captured and sent to B.C. Wildlife Park for assessment, recovery

Spallumcheen candidates tackle tough questions

All-candidates forum for Township of Spallumcheen draws 75 people to Armstrong’s Centennial Hall

Armstrong residents hope for golf carts on roadways

Delegations makes presentation proposing neighbourhood golf cart zone near Royal York Golf Course

Everything you need to know about Vernon’s Cultural Centre Referendum

On Oct. 20, Greater Vernon voters will be asked to decide whether they support borrowing up to $25 million for the purpose of constructing a new cultural centre in downtown Vernon.

Your weekend weather

Rain on the way for the weekend in the Okanagan Shuswap

New ICBC rate strucutre moves ahead

NDP’s model aims to shift costs to those most at risk of crashes

UPDATED: Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

Cotter brushes back Barry

Brier veteran wins curling classic opener

B.C. man’s dealings in drugs and the dark web brought to light

Operation Darkness Falls results in arrest of prolific dark net Fentanyl vendors, including one from Kelowna.

Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday

Canadian musician Robb Nash performs in Vernon next week to promote mental health awareness

The Robb Nash Project takes place at 7 p.m. next Wednesday at the Vernon District Performing Arts Centre.

First Armstrong carriage houses to be built

Three years after passing bylaw, Armstrong council approves first two carriage house applications

CN Police Service reminds public that trespassing on railway tracks is dangerous and illegal.

It is an offense to trespass on railway property and can result in a fine of $115.

Most Read