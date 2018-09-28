Canadian musician Robb Nash performs in Vernon next week to promote mental health awareness

The Robb Nash Project takes place at 7 p.m. next Wednesday at the Vernon District Performing Arts Centre.

The award-winning Canadian musician who received thousands of suicide notes and razor blades is set to perform in Vernon next week.

Nearly 1,300 students and teachers from elementary, middle and high schools in Armstrong, Lumby and Vernon are taking part in school-only performances of The Robb Nash Project Oct. 1 -2 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

Award-winning Canadian musician Robb Nash has reached over one-million young people through story, song and picture. Touring from coast to coast for the past 10 years, The Robb Nash Project explores sensitive topics such as suicide, addiction, self-harm and other mental-health related subjects.

Tickets are still available for the October 3 community performance at 7 p.m.

“This is a great experience for parents to take part in with their teens,” said Julia Payson, Executive Director of Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon & District Branch. “In British Columbia, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for youth aged 15 – 24. Nearly a quarter of the young people we lose each year is due to suicide. The impact of these tragedies on the lives of so many families in our province is immeasurable,” said Payson.

Robb Nash’s inspiring story has prompted hundreds of youth across Canada to give up their suicide notes to him. Many others who self-harm gave up their razor blades, while countless more have relinquished bottles of pills and other drugs.

“We need to ensure a healthy, hopeful future for our youth. They deserve the best we can give them. Having Robb Nash in our community is an amazing opportunity for parents and their teens to share in a meaningful and hopefully life-changing experience,” said Payson.

Following a life threatening car accident, Nash found himself dealing with unimaginable mental and physical pain, enduring years of anger, self-doubt, and depression. He discovered his purpose and passion, and began reaching out to young people through rock music and lyrics, encouraging them to explore their own meaning and purpose in a language they understood.

Through personal stories, humour, songs and videos, Nash sensitively deals with serious issues, focusing on examples of victory and hope. He and his band tour the country performing in schools, detention centres, reserves and other youth venues as part of a 150 date per year tour.

The Robb Nash Project takes place Oct. 3 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person for adults, $5 for students (available at the door) and $45 for VIP tickets with a Q&A with Robb Nash. Adults and VIP tickets are available at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/the-robb-nash-project.

Event proceeds from the performance will support the Robb Nash Project and CMHA Vernon & District.

