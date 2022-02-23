Applications are now being taken until March 1 for capital project funds from the Co-op Community Spaces Program. (Communityspaces.ca)

Applications are now being taken until March 1 for capital project funds from the Co-op Community Spaces Program. (Communityspaces.ca)

Capital project funds available for North Okanagan-Shuswap projects

Co-op Community Spaces Program dedicating $1 million to help bring Western Canada communities together

Co-ops across Western Canada – including the Armstrong Regional Cooperative – are helping to create places for everyone through the Co-op Community Spaces Program.

Now entering its seventh year, the program is dedicating $1 million in funding and is accepting applications for capital projects that will bring Western Canadian communities together.

Co-op Community Spaces supports local projects dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture. Capital funding between $25,000 and $150,000 is available per project. Co-op invites registered non-profit organizations, registered charities or community service co-operatives to apply online before March 1.

“The Armstrong Regional Cooperative is committed to serving our community and our members,” said Armstrong Regional Co-op marketing and sales manager Jason Keis. “Finding ways to support our community is even more important as we’ve all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re looking forward to a time when we’ll all be able to gather as a community again and we encourage all of our community organizations who could benefit from Community Spaces capital funding to apply.”

Co-op Community Spaces was launched in 2015 to help protect, beautify and improve spaces across Western Canada. Since then, it has provided $10.5 million to 147 projects that improve the social, economic and environmental well being of local communities.

Federated Co-operatives Limited administers the giving program on behalf of more than 160 independent local co-ops across Western Canada that form the Co-operative Retailing System.

To learn more about Co-op Community Spaces or apply for funding, visit communityspaces.ca.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap cooperative reaches 100 years

READ MORE: Armstrong Regional Co-op providing capital project funding

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Charity and Donations

Previous story
North Okanagan youth organization opens door to donation

Just Posted

Officers stationed outside the home on 9th Avenue in Keremeos where a man was believed to have been killed on Feb. 20. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
29-year-old man victim of Keremeos homicide

One of two giant salmon lanterns in Runaway Moon Theatre’s Out of the Darkness Lantern Procession in Enderby on Feb. 20 were built at Kingfisher Centre and papered at local schools. (Meghan Budd image)
VIDEO: Out of the Darkness Lantern Procession shines light on salmon

Applications are now being taken until March 1 for capital project funds from the Co-op Community Spaces Program. (Communityspaces.ca)
Capital project funds available for North Okanagan-Shuswap projects

(Contributed)
Kelowna’s New Vintage Theatre opening for its 10th season