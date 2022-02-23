Capital project funds available for North Okanagan-Shuswap projects

Co-ops across Western Canada – including the Armstrong Regional Cooperative – are helping to create places for everyone through the Co-op Community Spaces Program.
Now entering its seventh year, the program is dedicating $1 million in funding and is accepting applications for capital projects that will bring Western Canadian communities together.
Co-op Community Spaces supports local projects dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture. Capital funding between $25,000 and $150,000 is available per project. Co-op invites registered non-profit organizations, registered charities or community service co-operatives to apply online before March 1.
“The Armstrong Regional Cooperative is committed to serving our community and our members,” said Armstrong Regional Co-op marketing and sales manager Jason Keis. “Finding ways to support our community is even more important as we’ve all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re looking forward to a time when we’ll all be able to gather as a community again and we encourage all of our community organizations who could benefit from Community Spaces capital funding to apply.”
To learn more about Co-op Community Spaces or apply for funding, visit communityspaces.ca.
