Car show drives home funds for North Okanagan Neurological Association

The Sun Valley Cruise-In car show donated $1,500 to the North Okanagan Neurological Association. (Submitted photo)

A North Okanagan car show committee has revved up some financial support for kids with developmental issues.

Bruce Carpenter of the Sun Valley Cruise-In car show’s organizing committee presented a donation of $1,500 to Pamela Cormier of the North Okanagan Neurological Association (NONA) last month.

The NONA Child Development Centre is one of three local charities that the Sun Valley Cruise-In will support from proceeds from its annual car show in July.

This year’s car show was a big success, with record crowds and a number of show vehicles attending.

The show will return in 2023 on the weekend of July 8 and 9. Interested sponsors or volunteers can contact info@vernoncruisein.com to get involved.

READ MORE: Pharmasave chooses Do Some Good to amplify local community giving and storytelling

READ MORE: Vernon snowmobile chalet demolished to make room for new building

Brendan Shykora

carsDonationVernon