Cash available for North Okanagan non-profits

Community Foundation North Okanagan seeks applicants for its annual Smart and Caring Grants program

Community Foundation North Okanagan is now accepting applications for its annual Smart and Caring Community Grants program.

This grant program welcomes charitable organizations across the North Okanagan region to apply for funding.

“Organizations have been adapting their programs and managing their scarce resources to keep up with the ongoing pandemic and the ever-evolving needs of the community,” says Leanne Hammond, executive director of the community foundation. “Our granting committee will be more flexible with the project guidelines and approval criteria. We truly understand the strain the pandemic is taking on the non-profit sector and we are here to support you.”

Smart and Caring Community Grants address a wide variety of social, cultural, educational, and environmental needs, while keeping a pulse on the issue areas that are specific to the North Okanagan region.

In the non-profit sector, this is called responsive grant-making, also defined as a source of flexible funding that has limited program criteria that can shift as the needs of the community evolve.

As time passes communities grow and change. And so do the giving habits of donors. The Community Foundation North Okanagan cultivates responsive grant-making through its Smart and Caring Community Fund and Granting program as a way to unite donors with organizations responding to the most important needs of the local community.

Many donors are now choosing to invest in the future of their community by supporting responsive grant-making programs rather than specific causes.

Organizations interested in submitting an application are encouraged to visit www.cfno.org. Applications for the Smart & Caring Community Grants program are being accepted until March 31.

Community Foundation of North Okanagan doles out record grant amount


