Cecil’s Perogies celebrates 30 years in Kelowna

Cecil's Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A staple of the Kelowna food scene celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday.

Cecil’s Perogies has been making Ukrainian perogies to serve Kelowna since 1993 and the community came out to show their support on Saturday, April 22.

The line up went around every table in the restaurant as people waited to make their order. As part of the celebration, every customer got the chance to spin a wheel to receive a prize ranging from a free soda to six free perogies.

Cecil’s Perogies is located at 1011 Ritcher Street.

