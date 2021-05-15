Doctor Jessica Luksts is being recognized on BC Family Doctor Day for her part in the early days of the pandemic. (Submitted)

Doctor Jessica Luksts is being recognized on BC Family Doctor Day for her part in the early days of the pandemic. (Submitted)

Celebrate BC Family Doctor Day on May 19

The South Okanagan Similkameen has over 80 family doctors serving the community

On May 19 you can celebrate the more than 6,000 family doctors across the province on BC Family Doctor Day.

In recognition of one local family doctor, Penticton-based family medicine practitioner Dr. Jessica Luksts has been named a 2021 BC College of Family Physicians award winner as part of the BC Family Doctor Day celebrations.

Dr. Luksts is being honoured for her part in helping to ensure there was adequate personal protective equipment for the medical community in the early days of the pandemic.

Luksts was also part of the team of doctors and nurse practitioners that worked with the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice (SOSDFP) and City of Penticton to open the McLaren Arena COVID-19 assessment centre in Penticton on March 30, 2020, one of the first to open in the province.

“I am so lucky to live and work in such a supportive community. Never was that demonstrated more than in the early days of the pandemic,” said Luksts. “Our local family doctors and nurse practitioners got together and made sure that our communities had the personal protective equipment and facilities we needed to ensure patients and care providers were protected.”

Family Doctor Day is also a time to remind patients that their doctors are taking in-person appointments again.

Starting in March 2020, family doctors adopted phone and video technology for patient visits to minimize risk of exposure to COVID-19. These technologies still account for approximately 70 per cent of patient appointments due to heightened safety guidelines for in-person appointments.

“While we are still reliant on technology as long as the restrictions are in place, we want patients to know that clinics are open,” states Oliver family physician and SOSDFP board chair, Dr. Kevin Hill. “Family doctors and nurse practitioners are seeing patients in person when needed.”

READ MORE: Urgent and Primary Care Centre opens doors on Penticton’s Martin Street

Patients without a family doctor or nurse practitioner can visit local walk-in clinics or the recently opened Urgent and Primary Care Centre on Martin Street in Penticton.

Clinic hours and booking processes are available on Pathways Medical Care Directory at www.pathwaysmedicalcare.ca.

The South Okanagan Similkameen is home to more than 80 family doctors providing full-service, longitudinal family medicine care to local residents in clinics, hospital and longterm care.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Doctors

Previous story
Acclaimed author to talk mental health at Vernon event

Just Posted

Construction is a booming industry around town, including work at the 27th Street lot next to Co-op, where a car wash and Triple O’s are being built. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Construction hammers ahead in Vernon

Building permits and values on pace to beat 2020

(Bob Fleming photo) The Regional District of North Okanagan is in talks with Electoral Area B and C neighbourhoods regarding the potential to extend a future community sewer system to include their properties. (Bob Fleming photo)
More neighbourhoods could be added to new North Okanagan sewer system

Switches from septic to sewer would likely increase development, housing density, the RDNO says

Greyhound Canada announced May 13 it was closing operations permanently after more than a century of operation. (Black Press file photo)
COLUMN: Goodbye to a never forgotten friend

Greyhound bus trips played a big role in columnist’s life

The wildfire season in the Okanagan Valley region has been approached with greater apprehension and concern from area residents since the historic Okanagan Mountain Park fire in 2003. That fire burned 25,600 hectares, forced evacuations in Kelowna and Naramata impacting more than 33,000 people, destroyed 238 homes, and claimed 12 wooden trestles and damaged two other steel trestles in Myra Canyon. (File photo)
Ominous wildfire outlook if June rains don’t return to Okanagan

Dry spring is fueling potential for busy wildfire season in July and August

The real estate market is hot in Vernon, and across the Okanagan. (John Dent photo)
North Okanagan home prices, demand continue to build

Single family home volumes up 200 per cent, worth average $647,000

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

Sinikka Gay Elliott was reported missing on Salt Spring Island on Wednesday, May 12. (Courtesty Salt Spring RCMP)
MISSING: Salt Spring RCMP find woman’s car, still seek Island resident

Sinikka Gay Elliott is 5’3” with a slim build and dark brown short hair

The first Black judge named to the BC Supreme Court, Selwyn Romilly, was handcuffed at 9:15 a.m. May 14 while walking along the seawall. (YouTube/Screen grab)
Police apologize after wrongly arresting B.C.’s first Black Supreme Court Justice

At 81 years old, the retired judge was handcuffed in public while out for a walk Friday morning

Doctor Jessica Luksts is being recognized on BC Family Doctor Day for her part in the early days of the pandemic. (Submitted)
Celebrate BC Family Doctor Day on May 19

The South Okanagan Similkameen has over 80 family doctors serving the community

COVID-19 virus. (Black Press Media file)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Kelowna retirement home

The outbreak at Sandalwood Retirement Resort was initially announced by Interior Health on April 23

Dr. Steve Beerman, of Nanaimo, shows off his Dr. David Bishop Gold Medal, awarded for distinguished medical service. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)
Queen presents Vancouver Island doctor with award for global drowning prevention

Dr. Steve Beerman receives Royal Life Saving Society’s King Edward VII Cup at virtual ceremony

Tim Miller is selling his 76-foot steel bridge from his property in Burton, B.C. The bridge originates from the railway in Revelstoke. (Contributed)
For sale: a 100-ton 19th century bridge from Revelstoke

Bridge is now in Burton, B.C. and advertised for $40,000

Former UFV Cascades wrestling coach Arjan Singh Bhullar is now the ONE heavyweight champion after defeating Brandon Vera via TKO in round two on Saturday in Singapore. (ONE Championship)
Former UFV wrestling coach wins MMA championship

Arjan Singh Bhullar captures ONE heavyweight title, first Indian origin fighter to achieve honour

Astra Zeneca vaccine waits for injection in a Feb. 3, 2021 file photo. A Langley man has become the second B.C. resident to suffer a blood clot following an injection. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. man required emergency surgery after AstraZeneca vaccination

Shaun Mulldoon suffered ‘massive blood clot’ after jab

Most Read