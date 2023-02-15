Wine tastings are $5 donations per person, per location during Sweethearts Pairings happening at six Lake Country wineries during the weekend of Feb. 11 and 12. All the money goes to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Everyone who buys a wine tasting, gets to write their name on a heart and put it on the wall. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day early by tasting wine for a good cause in Lake Country

All proceeds are going towards the Heart and Stroke Foundation

Need a pre-Valentine’s Day idea? The wineries in Lake Country have you covered.

On Saturday, Feb 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., six wineries from the Lake Country Scenic Sip Trail are taking part in Sweetheart Pairings, a wine pairing experience where all proceeds go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The participating wineries are Intrigue Wines, 50th Parallel Estate Winery, Peak Cellars, Ex Nihilo Vineyards, Ancient Hill Estate Winery, and Gray Monk Estate Winery.

Each experience is a minimum $5 donation, per person and per location. No reservations are being booked for the days; it is walk-in only.

For every dollar raised, 59 cents goes to life-saving research as well as advocacy and health promotion, 38 cents goes to helping Canadians engage in healthy activities, and three cents goes to administration costs.

More information can be found on the Scenic Sip website.

