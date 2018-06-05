Christina Vinters loves the lakes and lifestyle that Vernon offers, along with the community-oriented people. (Submitted photo)

Celebrate Your Vernon

We want to hear from local residents, business leaders and anyone interested in sharing their love for Vernon

The Morning Star is looking to hear more from our community members and we are interested in finding out what you love about Vernon.

We would like to profile you for our community section online, which will highlight the best of our town and why you think Vernon is so great.

We have put together a list of five questions we would love for you to answer. Please fill out the form by going to the link below and submit at least one photo of yourself as well. If you know anyone else who we should highlight please let us know, the more community members the better.

Send us your thoughts, which will be featured online at vernonmorningstar.com by filling out the form at https://kcnforms.wufoo.eu/forms/r2rw4wk1u6ahio/

Thank you for your time.

As an example, here is Christina Vinters’ submission:

Vinters is a mediator, founder of the divorce mediation business Modern Separations, gratefully non-practising lawyer, and host of the Divorce Well Podcast, where she helps separating couples across British Columbia achieve healthy family transitions. She says she feels fortunate to be able to work from Vernon. She is also the Education Chair of Vernon Women in Business.

Find out what Vinters thinks about her community of Vernon.

When someone says ‘Vernon’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Beautiful lakes, community-oriented people and a very pleasant lifestyle!

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Affordable housing is an important issue in our community and I’d like to see some creative solutions, including increasing density through tiny homes, carriage homes, etc.

What’s your favourite local company?

The Raku Rice & Noodle Bar downtown has super-friendly staff and the best udon soup ever!

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Vernon?

Kalamalka Lake

Ellison Provincial Park

Okanagan Spirits

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

I see a larger, more diverse community with a thriving downtown area. As more and more people are able to work from anywhere due to modern technology, we will see a lot of them choose to live in our beautiful part of the province.

