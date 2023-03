The event featured over 40 Indigenous artists from B.C.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna hosted an Indigenous Resilience Festival on March 26, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The Indigenous Resilience Festival is on at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna.

The doors opened at 10 a.m. for a day filled with storytelling, dancing, music, and more all celebrating Indigenous culture.

The event runs until 9 p.m. today (March 26).

