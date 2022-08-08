John Waite had several paintings on display and available for purchase at the 2022 Carr’s Landing Art Tour (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)

Celebrating art in the community with the Carr’s Landing Art Tour

The tour included seven stops and eight artists

The 2022 Carr’s Landing Art Tour finished its two-weekend run on Sunday (Aug. 7).

Featured artists included metal sculptor Doug Alcock, painter and sculptor Chris Malmkvist, father-son painting duo John and Wesley Waite, jewelry artist Dale Harris, painter Laine Lowe, painter Virginia May Brown, and literary artist Alan R. Warren.

The tour took place July 30-31 and Aug. 6-7 at a number of properties along Commonage Road and nearby side streets, either at the home or the studio of the featured artist.

The self-guided tour was free with pieces available for purchase at each stop.

Learn more about the artists featured this year and find samples of their work here.

