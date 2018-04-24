Celebrity Story Time

Brennyn Wolfe reads her masterpiece to “celebrity” reader, Brian Martin and her classmates at Beairsto Elementary School on April 20. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Beairsto Elementary hosts Celebrity Reading Day

Local radio personality, Brian Martin reads The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss to Anita Baturin’s Grade 3 class at Beairsto Elementary School on April 20. Martin was one of three “celebrity” readers to share their favourite books from childhood with the students. Other celebrities included April Lyn and Rebecca Barton of Sun Fm. From left, Brian Martin, Lina Anil, Draven Vischschraper, Lanelle Sawatzky and Brennyn Wolfe. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Video explains city infrastructure challenges

