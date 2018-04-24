Celebrity Story Time

@VernonNews

Local radio personality, Brian Martin reads The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss to Anita Baturin’s Grade 3 class at Beairsto Elementary School on April 20. Martin was one of three “celebrity” readers to share their favourite books from childhood with the students. Other celebrities included April Lyn and Rebecca Barton of Sun Fm. From left, Brian Martin, Lina Anil, Draven Vischschraper, Lanelle Sawatzky and Brennyn Wolfe. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)