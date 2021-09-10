Central Okanagan Search and Rescue looking for new building

‘An improved building and location will allow COSAR to better serve the community’

COSAR’s headquarters, located at 4680 Old Vernon Road in Kelowna. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is looking for a new home so it can better serve the community.

During a meeting on Thursday with the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO), Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) made the recommendation to move the team’s headquarters to a more central, more secure location in a larger building.

“The regional district was supportive but, like most of its priorities, funding was an issue,” COSAR wrote in a Facebook post.

Brad Trites, the president of COSAR, said upon looking at other search and rescue organizations across the province, he realized that funding is a challenge for everyone.

“Over the last few years, several search and rescue teams around the province have received significant support from their communities to help fund buildings that meet the growing needs from increased demand of SAR services,” he said.

He cited search and rescue groups in Rossland, Nanaimo and Kamloops, all of whom have received support, donations or funding from their respective communities.

“Our team handles everything from technical backcountry rescues to searching for lost children and elderly individuals with dementia,” said Trites. “Everyone in our community potentially benefits from the services provided by our team of highly trained professional volunteers.”

Located at 4680 Old Vernon Road, the team of volunteers at COSAR has been serving the Kelowna and surrounding area since 1954.

