BC Lung Association Volunteer Director Kathy Wylie urges Vernon residents to donate generously to the Christmas Seals campaign and show support for healthy lungs all year round. (BC Lung Association photo)

Century-old traditions supports the one in five Canadians with lung disease

Christmas Seals use to fight the crusade against tuberculosis and now extends to chronic lung disease

In the days leading up to Christmas, British Columbians have the opportunity to raise money for lung health, a tradition that has been going on for over a century.

The Lung Association depends on the generosity of British Columbians to continue to fund ground-breaking research and public education regarding lung disease and clean air.

Since 1908, Canadians have made a difference in the lives of people with lung disease by supporting the Christmas Seals campaign. At first, Christmas Seals helped in the crusade against tuberculosis (TB). Today, Christmas Seals and the work of The Lung Association extends to chronic lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD,) preventing tobacco use, and advocating for healthier air quality.

“Christmas Seals are a symbol of hope,” said Kathy Wylie, Volunteer BC Lung Association director for Vernon. “We thank all of our donors for their generosity and ask Canadians who are concerned about healthy lungs and healthy air to give generously to the Christmas Seals campaign.

“We hope British Columbians give as much as they can this holiday season,” said Wylie. “Every donation, large or small, helps get us closer to that goal.”

Those wishing to make a donation can do so by calling 604-731-5864 or toll free 1-800-665-5864 outside the Lower Mainland. Supporters can also visit www.bc.lung.ca for more information or to donate online.

