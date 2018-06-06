Chaos creates food bank support

Annual crafting event, Creative Chaos, raised funds and non-perishables for those in need

A chaos of creativity filled Vernon’s rec centre over the weekend, and also raised support for those in need.

The largest summer craft show in Western Canada, Creative Chaos took over the Vernon Recreation Complex Friday through Sunday.

Going strong since 1975, the 43rd annual event attracts thousands flocking in for handmade items, entertainment, food and more.

“Love this event I go every year and never miss it, I’ve been going since I was a kid,” said Cathy Huber, in a Facebook review of the event.

Along with all the people and vendors the event attracts, the craft fair also supports the community. Attendance is free to the event but those coming through over the three days are urged to bring a donation (food or cash) for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

This year the Sally Ann kettles collected $1,332.45 and 3,515 lbs. of non-perishable food items were collected.

