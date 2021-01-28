A charity fishing derby targeting rainbow trout is being planned for both Shuswap and Okanagan Lake in April. (File photo)

Charity fishing derby planned for Okangan and Shuswap Lake

Money raised from the derby will benefit BC Children’s Hospital.

A softball team committed to charitable donations are putting on a fishing derby on both Okanagan and Shuswap Lake in April.

Team Brewed in Canada has been competing in the Bats For a Cause softball tournament, which benefits BC Children’s Hospital, for over a decade. According to team member Mandy Davis, since 2008 the team has raised about $25,000 and the tournament as a whole has brought in more than $750,000.

Davis said the bread and butter of Brewed in Canada’s fundraising over the years have been dinner or dance fundraisers but after the charity tournament was cancelled last year and with group gatherings still on hold due to COVID-19, they have had to come up with a new event.

They settled on a fishing derby which will run on April 17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Davis said details are still being finalized but entrants will be eligible for prizes including a cash prize for the largest rainbow trout caught. A registration fee per boat will cover both the prize and a donation to the children’s hospital, which Davis hopes will make up for last year’s cancelled tournament.

Fish will be judged by submitting photos and Davis said catch and release is being promoted.

Those looking for more information can contact Davis at mrdavis_13@live.com if planning to fish on Shuswap Lake. Okanagan Lake anglers can contact Davis’ fellow organizer Mike Bridge at mbridgeo5@gmail.com.


