The Okanagan Sun’s Burn Fund Classic Football game is set for Sept. 9, 2023. (contributed)

Charity football game to support Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund

Country singer Dawson Grey will headline halftime

Finding fun in the hardship, a charity football game will be hosted in Kelowna on Sept. 9.

The second annual Okanagan Sun’s Burn Fund Classic Football Game will start at 7 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.

Tailgate with friends in the east parking lot, see a full honour guard flag ceremony, and bring out those dancing shoes for half-time entertainment from country singer Dawson Grey.

Donations given at the charity game will directly support the B.C. Burn Fund in assisting burn survivors and the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund which will help families affected by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The event is sponsored by OK Corral. The night establishment will be offering free cover after the game.

