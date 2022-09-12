Cherryville Days offers loads of fun

Hanson Park the setting Saturday, Sept. 17; parade starts at 12 p.m. from Cherryville Emporium

Cherryville is preparing for a day of fun and frivolity.

The community’s fall fair returns with Cherryville Days set for Saturday, Sept. 17.

Activities kick off with the Cherryville Days Parade which leaves the Emporium at 12 p.m. and heads down to Hanson Park for a day of fun, Cherryville-style.

That includes a car show, kids games, Bingo, a Wing-Off, beverage gardens and more.

There will also be a pancake breakfast.

Contact Crisy at 250-306-1350 for more information.

