Cherryville hosts seed swap

Event, featuring seed swap, pie auction, plant tables and more, goes Sunday, 10-3, community hall

Monashee Natural Living hosts the Cherryville Natural Living and Seed Swap Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cherryville Community Hall. (Black Press file photo)

Monashee Natural Living is hosting the Cherryville Natural Living and Seed Swap.

The event goes Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cherryville Community Hall (158 Northfork Road).

“This is the first time this event has been put on by Monashee Natural Living and we would love to make it an annual event,” said event spokesperson Natalie Fleming. “There will be seed swap tables, a pie auction (proceeds going to the food bank), seed vendors, natural crafters, plant sales, an Aquaponics display and information.”

Table rentals are $10/table, and vendors are still being accepted.

This event is sponsored by Wise Woman Seeds, the Cherryville branch of the Okanagan Regional Library and the Cherryville Food Bank.

Admission is $2 and a non-perishable food item with proceeds going to both the food bank and the Cherryville Library for their summer reading program.

A big thank you goes to the ORL for the production of the posters and bookmarks that were made for this event.

For more information, to book a table or for pie donations for the pie auction, please contact Natalie Fleming at 778-760-5887, or e-mail cherryvilleseedswap@gmail.com.



