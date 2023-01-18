Children create connection with North Okanagan book

North Okanagan kids’ art is featured in a new book called Who Are the Children in Our Community. (VDICSS photo) North Okanagan kids’ art is featured in a new book called Who Are the Children in Our Community. (VDICSS photo) Children from various backgrounds find connection through the Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society. (VDICSS photo) Who Are the Children in Our Community, book created by North Okanagan kids.

Who are the children in our community? That’s a question best answered by the children themselves.

Vernon & District Immigrant & Community Services Society (VDICSS) partnered with the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan to create a book of art made by children in the community.

At the creative sessions, children ages four to 12 were asked two questions: “who are you in your community?” and “who are the children in your community?” The children then expressed their answers through artwork, which included drawing, painting, mixed media and clay.

Who are the Children in Our Community? is an inclusive participant-led exploratory look at representation in our community through the lens of young children’s perspectives.

The children who participated come from families made up of all different shapes and sizes, backgrounds, and cultures. Many are newcomers to Canada. Some children had just moved to the area, and others were multi-generational North Okanagan residents offering a warm welcome.

No matter what the circumstance, every artist shared openly and kindly with the group and contributed wholeheartedly to the book.

“Community means different people together,” said eight-year-old Lauren.

To wrap up Literacy Week, the book will be launched at the Vernon library Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1-3 p.m.

Copies of the book will then find homes on the reference shelf of the library, at the Literacy Society, as well as at VDICSS and their daycare centre. Each family whose children participated in the creation of the book will also receive a copy.

“We could not have asked for a more inspiring group of creators,” said VDICSS director of operations Amelia Sirianni.

Who are the Children in our Community? was made possible through the financial support of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation’s National Anti-Racism Fund.

