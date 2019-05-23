Children learn for free at Vernon library

Few things in life are free, but learning can be free for your child this summer.

Reading and having a creative outlet is essential for keeping young brains active.

To combat loss in acedemic progress over the summer, Okanagan Regional Library is holding a Summer Reading Club.

Summer Reading Club is an open ended program that allows children to read what they like, at their own pace.

To keep kids motivated, every library in the province will provide stickers and a medal to children who complete their reading goals

To keep the fun in learning, Okanagan Regional Library will also offer many free activities in July and August for a wide range of ages and interests.

Two puppet shows for ages 5-7 will capture the excitement of stories, starting with Dragon Slaying Princesses on July 23, and continuing with silly adventures in Holy Moley! on Aug. 20.

Kids 8-12 are not too old for the puppets on July 9, There’s a Hair In My Dirt has a dark sense of humour perfect for older kids.

Snacks with Stories combines food with storytelling. This series includes a Unicorn Tea Party and Teddy Bear Picnic for tyounger children and Spooky Camping Tales for older children.

Fun for tweens and teens hasn’t been overlooked, Win With Words Wednesdays offer an opportunities for kids to use their mind to win books, wireless headphones, games and more.

Character Rap Battles will have teens sparring armed only with their knowledge of books. Slam Poetry will provide a stage for those kids with big feelings and ideas to share. These are just a small sample of the Wednesday competitions.

Fandom Fridays will celebrate a different pop culture phenomenon tied to reading each week. There will be trivia, games, crafts, and opportunity to meet other kids and teens who are passionate about the same things. Weekly themes include: Marvel, Star Wars, Pokémon and Harry Potter. There will be fabulous prizes at each event such as a Little Bits Droid Inventor Kit.

In addition to all of those activities with library staff, there will be special events featuring a magician, an astronomer, a hip hop dancer, a rap singer, Canada Code’s Code Mobile, and more.

All events at the library are free but many offer limited space, so register online or at the library.

The BC Summer Reading Club is sponsored by the British Columbia Library Association, with financial support from Libraries Branch, Ministry of Education, and the RBC Foundation. Locally we are sponsored by Vernon Friends of the Library, Bookland Vernon, The Wrap Zone, Heritage Club, and Vernon Teach & Learn.

