Christmas comes early for some Vernon groups

The City of Vernon is making merry with some local groups, while others have been cut from the grant list.

There were 13 applications for discretionary grants, totalling $130,337. But with only $34,000 available, only six of the groups will be getting some support.

The largest recipient is the Okanagan Screen Arts Society, with $16,900 to assist with operational costs at the Vernon Towne Cinema.

“We’re happy to do everything we can to keep this one going,” OSAS volunteer Scott John said of keeping the old theatre alive. “As a community hub and a cultural centre we think it’s a great anchor for downtown.”

Ongoing programs will continue at the North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association thanks to a $5,000 grant.

The Vernon Montessori Society can purchase new learning materials with the $3,580 cheque.

A new youth tutoring service will be made possible with $3,000 for the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan.

The Vernon Senior Citizens Recreational Society grant of $3,000 will help signage and window/door wrap.

The Vernon Community Radio Society has secured $2.500.

Those that didn’t make the cut are:

Allan Brooks Nature Centre $25,000

International Tree Project $23,337

Vernon Paddling Society $14,000

Schubert Centre $10,000

Canadian Mental Health Association $10,000

Community Recreation Initiative Society $5,000

Archway Society for Domestic Peace $3,000

