Christmas tree dropoff spot moves in Vernon

Area residents looking to dispose of their Christmas trees have a new location to toss them.

Vernon, Coldstream and B.X. residents can recycle their fresh Christmas trees, free of charge, between Dec. 25, 2022 and Jan. 16, 2023.

The drop off location has changed from previous years. Live trees can be dropped off at 3501-43rd Ave. behind Kal Tire Place, on the former Kin Race Track lands.

The former site, near the BMX track in Harwood, is not available for tree drop offs.

Remember:

• Remove all lights, decorations, and tree stands;

• Other yard waste, commercial trees, artificial trees, trees with flocking/tinsel/spray foam, or general garbage or wastes will not be accepted at the drop-off site;

• Christmas trees can also be taken to the Greater Vernon Diversion & Disposal Facility.

Once collected, trees are chipped and used to create composting material called RDNO-Gro.

Christmas trees will not be picked up with your residential waste and will not be accepted in curbside organics carts or the community organics bin.

For additional details and more information, visit vernon.ca, or call 250-549-6757.

