Christmas tree options abound

Plenty of ways for North Okanagan residents to dispose of trees

Those looking to wrap up the Christmas season by getting rid of their Christmas trees have a few options.

Today (Wednesday) some local realtors are collecting trees and food.

“We’ll pick up your tree in exchange for a non-perishable food bank donation for The Salvation Army – Vernon,” said Doug Cuthbert, Remax realtor. “Leave both on your doorstep and we’ll take care of the rest.”

To schedule a pick up through this initiative email dougcuthbert@remax.net.

For those that miss the realtors collection, the BX Scouts are also hosting a tree pick up/bottle drive Saturday.

Alternatively, trees can be dropped off, free of charge, until Jan. 14 at the St. Johns Ambulance lot at 20th Street and 47th Avenue.

“Residents of the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, and BX are invited to take their Christmas trees to the drop-off site,” the City of Vernon states.

Christmas Trees will not be picked up with your residential refuse. No plastic bags or other debris is to be left at the site. Christmas trees can also be taken to regional landfills free of charge until the end of January 2018.

For further information, call 250 549-6757.


jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Most Read