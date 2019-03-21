Kal Tire place hosted the 2019 Spring Expo. (Photo contributed)

City calls for public support of local events

The City of Vernon is wrapping up a successful Chamber of Commerce Spring Expo and is looking ahead to increase the number of events in this facility.

The City of Vernon is wrapping up a successful Chamber of Commerce Spring Expo—the first non-ice event at the new Kal Tire Place North arena—and the City is looking ahead to increase the number of events in this facility.

Kal Tire Place will be welcoming the FMX (Freestyle Motocross) World Tour to Vernon on June 2, 2019 — an exciting event featuring Canadian and international world-class motocross racers.

In order for events to be successful and for promoters to continue choosing Vernon as a preferred event site, it is important for fans and those interested in an event or sport to buy tickets early, attend shows, tournaments, events and games. The support of ticket buyers and spectators is an important aspect of attracting events to town.

The City also asks that residents continue to support the wide variety events already scheduled to take place at Kal Tire Place. Currently underway are the Vernon Vipers Playoffs and the Midget Tier 2 provincials. The next four months will bring events such as:

  • The return of a Senior Lacrosse games
  • Vernon Junior Tiger Lacrosse games
  • North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse games
  • North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse “Rock the House” tournament
  • The VSS, Seaton and Fulton Secondary graduations
  • The Okanagan Mascot games
  • The British Car Club
  • The Corvette Club
  • The Southern Interior Karting Association, and
  • The Okanagan Military Tattoo.
  • On ice we will be hosting
  • The Ministry of Forests Tournament
  • The Village Green Tournament
  • The Nk’Maplqs Challenge Cup Tournament
  • The Kal Tire Tournament
  • The Cherryville 50+ Tournament

In a press release, the City also issued a thank you to everyone who supports these events and encourages everyone to support upcoming events.

“Try something new. You might just become a lifelong fan.”

Related: Coldstream couple sharpen up Kal Tire Place

Related: Vernon’s newest arena gets warm welcoming

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in Vernon

Just Posted

Crown drops one Vernon assault trial against Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

City calls for public support of local events

The City of Vernon is wrapping up a successful Chamber of Commerce Spring Expo and is looking ahead to increase the number of events in this facility.

Dust advisory continued for Vernon

The advisory was first issued on Monday, March 18.

Two avalanches confirmed at SilverStar, one in hospital

Two small slides occurred at SilverStar Mountain Resort Wednesday, one of which sent one to hospital

Temperature records broken across the Okanagan

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

Trans woman hopes funding cut will send message to B.C. rape crisis group

Rape Relief does not turn transgender women away and often connects them to other services, group says

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Mayor calls on South Okanagan-Similkameen residents to voice concerns on Air Canada changes

Mayor is calling on all residents in the South Okanagan-Similkameen to voice opinions

VIDEO: Men strut their stuff in Underwear Show for Penticton triathlete

Clients of Okanoggin Barbers strutted their stuff to raise funds for Ironman athlete Jen Annett

South Okanagan to host major national golf event

The Osoyoos Golf Club hosts the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

Most Read