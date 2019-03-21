City calls for public support of local events

The City of Vernon is wrapping up a successful Chamber of Commerce Spring Expo and is looking ahead to increase the number of events in this facility.

The City of Vernon is wrapping up a successful Chamber of Commerce Spring Expo—the first non-ice event at the new Kal Tire Place North arena—and the City is looking ahead to increase the number of events in this facility.

Kal Tire Place will be welcoming the FMX (Freestyle Motocross) World Tour to Vernon on June 2, 2019 — an exciting event featuring Canadian and international world-class motocross racers.

In order for events to be successful and for promoters to continue choosing Vernon as a preferred event site, it is important for fans and those interested in an event or sport to buy tickets early, attend shows, tournaments, events and games. The support of ticket buyers and spectators is an important aspect of attracting events to town.

The City also asks that residents continue to support the wide variety events already scheduled to take place at Kal Tire Place. Currently underway are the Vernon Vipers Playoffs and the Midget Tier 2 provincials. The next four months will bring events such as:

The return of a Senior Lacrosse games

Vernon Junior Tiger Lacrosse games

North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse games

North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse “Rock the House” tournament

The VSS, Seaton and Fulton Secondary graduations

The Okanagan Mascot games

The British Car Club

The Corvette Club

The Southern Interior Karting Association, and

The Okanagan Military Tattoo.

On ice we will be hosting

The Ministry of Forests Tournament

The Village Green Tournament

The Nk’Maplqs Challenge Cup Tournament

The Kal Tire Tournament

The Cherryville 50+ Tournament

In a press release, the City also issued a thank you to everyone who supports these events and encourages everyone to support upcoming events.

“Try something new. You might just become a lifelong fan.”

