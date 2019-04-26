Vernon observes national day of mourning

Event slated to take place at City Hall from 10:30 – 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26.

Vernon residents are invited to join with the City of Vernon in observing the National Day of Mourning at City Hall from 10:30 – 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26.

The day honours the memory of workers who have been killed, injured, or suffered illness as a result of work-related incidents.

The Canadian Labour Congress first recognized the Day of Mourning in 1984. In 1990, this day became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act, and on April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the national Day of Mourning.

Canada was the first nation to recognize the Day of Mourning and since 1984, acknowledgement of the day has spread too many countries and is now observed throughout the world.

