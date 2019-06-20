City of Vernon accepting permissive tax exemption applications

Deadline to get application in is July 15

Applications for new and returning permissive tax exemptions in the City of Vernon are available online or at city hall.

Applications must be submitted on the prescribed application form and submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15.

Permissive tax exemptions provide a reduction in property taxation and are a recognition of the value of volunteers and volunteer groups and agencies to the social, cultural, educational and physical well-being of Vernon.

“Non-profit organizations and places of worship may apply as long as the subject property meets the criteria established by council policy,” said the city in a release.

READ ALSO FROM 2018: Tax exemptions to change for three Summerland churches

“For places of worship in which the church property is owned by or on behalf of a recognized church, the land surrounding the church building may be exempted to a maximum of seven times the area of the church building. Manses, including land equivalent to a normal-sized city lot, are not exempt from taxation.”

Eligibility for exemption for other non-profit organizations is based on the principal use of the property. A property will be eligible for the exemption if the applicant:

* Is the registered owner of the property, or a tenant under a lease requiring it to pay taxes directly to the city;

* Is a British Columbia registered non-profit society;

* Uses the property primarily for a purpose covered by Section 224 of the Community Charter;

* Primarily serves the residents of Vernon;

* Has its membership to the cociety open to any resident of Vernon;

* Provides a service supporting the social, spiritual, cultural, educational or physical well-being of the community;

* Provides a copy of its most recent certified financial statements to the City, and a budget for the current year to demonstrate sound financial management; and

* The application for Permissive Tax Exemption is submitted within the June 1st – July 15th intake period.

Applications are available on the city’s website at www.vernon.ca/services/finance or for pick up at City Hall (3400 30 Street). For more information, please call 250-550-3560.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
