City of Vernon offers tips to help cyclists stay safe

The City of Vernon is reminding pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers to keep their heads up as spring arrives and more cyclists are using local roads and pathways. (Photo submitted)

The City of Vernon is reminding pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers to keep their heads up as spring arrives and more cyclists are using local roads and pathways.

The City offers these tips to help cyclists stay safe:

  • Pedestrians and cyclists should remember to be seen, be safe, and be lit.
  • Wear bright and reflective clothing to be more visible.
  • Be predictable and pay attention, especially at intersections, and avoid distractions like texting.
  • Use white front lights and red rear lights during low light conditions and during inclement weather.

The City offers drivers these tips to help cyclists stay safe:

  • Keep your heads up for pedestrians and cyclists, especially around intersections and in low light.
  • Pay attention.
  • Avoid distracted driving, including texting, and watch for vehicles slowing down around you as they may be yielding to a pedestrian.
  • Follow traffic signals rather than pedestrian signals, which aren’t always timed to traffic lights.
  • Make eye contact with pedestrians and cyclists.

For more information, visit www.vernon.ca/headsup.

