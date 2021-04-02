Aquafit classes at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. There will be three aquafit classes scheduled for Terrace residents starting April 5 at the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre. (Angie Mindus photo)

Classes make a splash back in Vernon pool

Aquafit and Aqua Therapy return to rec centre following PHO clarification

Some water fitness classes previously cancelled are able to resume thanks to clarification on the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Aquafit and Aqua Therapy group classes can continue at the Vernon Recreation Complex, as public swimming pools have an exemption within the Gathering and Events Order, according to the office of the Provincial Health Officer, which issued a clarification April 1.

Recreation services had cancelled classes following the PHO announcement this week that indoor group fitness classes of any kind were being paused.

READ MORE: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

“Following some advocacy by the BC Recreation & Parks Association, the PHO was able to provide clarification that these adult group aquatic classes can continue,” recreation services director Doug Ross said. “We’re happy to be able to start these classes up again as they are very important to the well-being of the participants”.

Recreation Services is working on logistics for classes to start again sometime following the holiday long weekend. Once details are finalized, registered participants will be contacted with the date for the restart of their class.

Youth activities and adult activities with individual participation such as swimming, fitness gym, walking and public skating were not affected by the order and are ongoing.

For updates on recreation opportunities and to pre-register for individual activities, visit the Greater Vernon Recreation Services website at www.gvrec.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon restaurants stay ‘Okanagan strong’ through new COVID restrictions

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flumes once provided irrigation water to Summerland

Just Posted

Aquafit classes at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. There will be three aquafit classes scheduled for Terrace residents starting April 5 at the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre. (Angie Mindus photo)
Classes make a splash back in Vernon pool

Aquafit and Aqua Therapy return to rec centre following PHO clarification

Former Vernon Viper Odeen Tufto signed an entry-level deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (BCHL photo)
Former Vernon Viper signs NHL contract with Tampa Bay Lightning

Odeen Tufto has been assigned to Syracuse, the Lightning’s AHL farm team

Volunteers plant native trees along Dungeness River in February 2018. Photo by Charles Espey
Vernon group planting trees for a better world

SENS hosting tree giveaway at Natures Fare

Vernon’s Brent Worrall is a multiple trauma and brain injury survivor, avid sports enthusiast, and former top-level motocross racer and hockey player who became a paraplegic after a motocross accident in 2011. He wrote his life story, Motocross Save My Life From Its Darkness, following the crash. (Kevin Lefebvre photo)
Sport that paralyzed Vernon athlete saved his life

Former motocross champion Brent Worrall shares dark life story in pages of self-penned book

A wildfire at the north end of Okanagan Lake sent smoke over the Vernon area Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Karin Marshall photo)
UPDATE: Wildfire near Okanagan Lake now 10 hectares

Smoke swept over the Vernon area Thursday as wind fanned the flames into the evening

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

The Brooke Drive interchange will go underneath Highway 1 into a traffic circle leading into Chase. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
Second phase of Highway 1 widening project in Chase to start this spring

B.C. government expects 1.6-kilometre segment to be completed by fall 2023

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
West Kelowna fire crews douse early morning garage fire

The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. on April 2

A blaze west of Chase was at 22 hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service on the morning of Friday, April 2. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Wildfire burning west of Chase

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze at 22 hectares

It’s birthing season for raccoons, and homeowners may want to make sure their attics are well-sealed. (News Bulletin file)
B.C. beware: bandit babies may be moving in

It’s racoon birthing season and homeowners should know what to expect

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Bernadette Cheung poses for a photograph outside Little Mountain Place, where her grandmother, who passed away, was a resident, in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An inspection of the long-term care home found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate as the virus spread throughout the facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff shortage during B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 care home outbreak: report

An inspection found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate at Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

British Columbia is likely in for a “rough ride” in the coming days before the calming effects of COVID-19 restrictions kick in, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor urges close contacts of COVID-19 cases to ‘stay away from others’

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 11,608 people have been identified as close contacts of recent cases in the province

Most Read