Cloudy weekend forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents from Salmon Arm to Kelowna woke up to a dusting of white stuff Friday morning and the snow continues to fall around the region.
Up to 2 cm of snow is expected to fall in the Okanagan, with temperatures hovering around 2 C.
The snow will stop before Saturday morning, making for a cloudy day with a high of 5 C.
A cloudy day again on Sunday as temperatures dip down to about 2 C.
In the Shuswap, residents can expect between 2 and 4 cm of snow on Friday with temperatures of 3 C.
Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be cloudy; however no snow is anticipated – temperatures will sit at 3 C.
Light flurries are falling in the Similkameen which should end Friday afternoon.
Saturday is shaping up to be clear with possible sunshine and temperatures of about 4 C.
A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Sunday with temperatures near 2 C.
