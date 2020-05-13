Club revs support for North Okanagan frontline workers

Car clubs cruise out to fire departments to show thanks

Emergency workers are being treated to their own special classic car parade.

As a thank you for all the work first responders are doing amid this COVID-19 crisis, the Cam Jammers Car Club is organizing a Frontline Workers Support Cruise.

Upwards of 50 classic beauties will roll out Saturday, May 16, for the cruise.

“Most of the car events this summer are cancelled so we figured why not bring the cars to the people,” said Tony Metz, who will lead the cruise.

The Cam Jammers will be joined by members of the Drifters along with some other car club members.

The cruise will start at the Village Green Hotel parking lot, leaving at 4 p.m. sharp.

The tour will first cruise by the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (travelling up Silver Star Road) around 4:15.

The cruise continues to Armstrong, expecting to arrive at the fire hall around 4:40-4:50 p.m.

Then taking Otter Lake and St. Annes roads, the cruise will turn onto Highway 97 and Old Kamloops Road en route to the Vernon Fire Department, RCMP station and Ambulance bay around 5:30 p.m.

The cars will then rev their engines out onto Highway 6 and Kalamalka Lake Road towards the Coldstream Fire Department around 5:45 p.m.

The tour continues on Highway 6 out to the Lumby Fire Department around 6:20-6:30 p.m.

The goal is to make it back up to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for the 7 p.m. shift change and show of support for health-care workers

Those taking part are urged to express their gratitude with signs, costumes or other tasteful, inventive ways.

Anyone with a classic car or truck that would like to join the cruise should RSVP Metz at 250-550-8552 via call or text.

Those who would like to support the initiative are asked to make a donation to the local food bank or the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

READ MORE: Community drums up support for Vernon hospital workers

READ MORE: Club cruising for 60 years

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Car ShowsCoronavirus