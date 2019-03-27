CMHA Vernon’s Tami Muhlert, Tasha Berkholtz and Lenai Schmidt are certified Living Life to the Full program facilitators. (Photo contributed)

Vernon CMHA course aims to help people feel happier

“Classes would benefit those who feel like they are being less social and are experiencing a decline in the quality of their relationships.”

Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon is offering Living Life to the Full classes to help community members make a positive difference in their lives.

Through interactive sessions, participants learn to understand their feelings, thoughts and behaviors, and discover new ways of dealing with the myriad of challenging situations encountered in life.

Living Life to the Full is suitable for individuals experiencing low mood and mild to moderate symptoms of depression.

“Classes would benefit those who feel like they are being less social and are experiencing a decline in the quality of their relationships,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon Executive Director.

The course is not recommended for people who have been diagnosed with severe depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder. “In those circumstances, a more intensive approach would need to be taken,” said Payson.

Each session is moderated by a trained facilitator and includes a booklet, handouts, exercises and discussions. CMHA Vernon has three certified facilitators with a combined 10 years’ experience in leading the course.

The next Living Life to the Full course takes place Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 9 – May 28 at the CMHA Vernon Conference Centre, located at 3100 28 Avenue. Cost is $225 per person with subsidized rates available.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Tasha at 250-275-8062 ext. 4.

