CMHA holds block party for mental health week

Vernon is joining CMHA branches across the country to mark its annual Mental Health Week from May 6-12.

The Vernon and District branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon hosted a block party and barbecue Thursday, May 9.

The event took place at Polson Park featuring the 6 Shades of Grey band and a by-donation barbecue.

“We encourage everyone in our community to take action during Mental Health Week to raise awareness about mental health,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon executive director. “We all have mental health and have faced challenges from time to time. It is important for those facing challenges and need help to know they are not alone and it is OK to ask for help.”

CMHA is also hosting Mixing it Up for Mental Health on Saturday, May 11, from 6-9 p.m. at Durali Villa, Old Kamloops Road. The evening features live music from Tanya Lipscomb, wine tastings, drinks and appetizers, and a silent auction. Funds raised will support local mental health including early intervention and youth programs. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.mixingitup.ca.

