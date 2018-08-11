CMHA Vernon offers suicide prevention training in Vernon

Suicide awareness day is on Sept. 10 this year.

World Suicide Awareness Day takes place Sept. 10 and the Canadian Mental Health Association is hosting an event in Vernon.

SafeTALK is a half-day alertness training session that prepares anyone 15 or older, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper.

Psychologists say that most people with thoughts of suicide don’t truly want to die, but are struggling with the pain in their lives. Other can help through their words and actions. The hope and purpose of this training is that SafeTALK-trained helpers can recognize these invitations and take action by connecting them with life-saving intervention resources, such as caregivers trained in ASIST.

