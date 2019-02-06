Candles made of birch branches that are often used in CMHA group work.(CMHA/ Photo submitted)

CMHA Vernon offers suicide support group

The eight-week program is free.

CMHA Vernon is offering a support group to anyone who has lost someone to suicide.

Facilitators said that being with others who have experienced a similar loss has proven helpful to others, and the knowledge that there are other people who have an understanding of that grief can help participants heal.

According to CMHA, one participant of the support group said, “It helped knowing that I was not alone.”

“Every meeting, every person, every story and emotion shared has helped me to learn and grow and heal,” said another.

The group is led by two experienced facilitators. This service is free and is offered as an eight-week program. Afterward, CMHA now offers ongoing monthly support.

For information on the next group, please contact sgsg.vernon@cmha.bc.ca or call 250-542-3114 ext. 236.

If you or someone you know, is having thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-784-2433 or 1-800-SUICIDE, or The Crisis Line at 1-888-353-2273 (CARE).

CMHA Vernon offers suicide support group

The eight-week program is free.

