Working in tandem with local RCMP, CN officers visited Vernon April 23 to spread rail safety messages. (Photo submitted)

CN officers visit Vernon to educate community on railroad safety

In 2018, 236 railroad-related incidents occurred in Canada, resulting in 53 fatalities and 72 serious injuries.

CN Police Service (CNPS) officers and the RCMP are cracking down on railroad crossing violations. Working in tandem with the local RCMP, CN officers visited Vernon April 23 to spread rail safety messages.

As a result of this recent Rail Safety Blitz over 50 violation tickets were issued for offences ranging from Fail to Stop at Railway Crossing, Speeding at Railway crossings and Trespassing on railway right of way. Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act – BC, states that all motorists must obey the signs and control devices at crossings. Please take the time to be aware of your surroundings and watch for railway crossings in your community.

The CN Police Service were on patrol throughout the community in the hopes of sending a strong reminder to obey the crossing signals and signs, and enourage drivers to be aware of your surroundings.

In 2018, 236 incidents occurred in Canada, resulting in 53 fatalities and 72 serious injuries. Disregard for railroad crossing signals and gates and distracted driving were the main causes of those accidents. Source: Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Safety tips:

    • Trains and cars do not mix. Never race a train to the crossing – even if you tie, you lose.
    • Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly. Even if the locomotive engineer sees you, a train can take up to 2 km or more to stop (that’s 18 football fields).
    • Never drive around lowered gates – it is illegal and extremely dangerous.
    • Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a railroad crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping. Remember, the train is much wider than the tracks on both sides. If you can’t fit –don’t commit.
    • If your vehicle stalls on a track & a train is approaching, exit the vehicle immediately and move quickly away from the tracks in the direction from which the train is coming. Contact the railway company concerned for assistance.
    • Check the back of the Crossbuck (X) or the automatic signal post for a yellow bumper sticker. This will have the 24/7 Emergency contact number for CN or CP to report an incident involving the railway. This sticker will soon be replaced by a blue sign posted on the crossing signal pole.

