CN Police Service reminds public that trespassing on railway tracks is dangerous and illegal.

An Okanagan train track connects the viewer to what lies around the bend and beyond. (Carol Schroeder/ for the Morning Star)

Now that the hunting season has begun in many communities, CN Police Service would like to remind the public that trespassing on railway tracks/ property to access hunting or fishing locations is not only dangerous as it can result in significant risk of injury and death, but it is illegal.

Under the Railway Safety Act of Canada, section 26.1 it is an offense for any person to trespass on railway property and can result in a fine of $115.

Police are hoping to remind people to also please remember that driving an ATV, snowmobile or other off road vehicle is a great way to enjoy Canada’s outdoors if you do it safely. Off-road vehicles and railway tracks aren’t a good combination.

“Be aware of your surroundings and look, listen, live,” wrote police media relations manager Jonathan Abecassis.

Statistics- In 2017, more than 222 accidents occurred in Canada, resulting in 72 fatalities and 44 serious injuries.

Safety tips:

Only cross railway tracks as designated public/ pedestrian crossings

Obey the railway crossing control devices and do not attempt to “beat the train’

Before walking across any railway crossing, look both ways, listen and only proceed over the crossing when it is safe to do so.

