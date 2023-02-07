The Shannon Sharp Learning Circle project at Salmon Arm West Elementary received significant support in the form of a $30,000 through the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Community Spaces program in 2019. Applications are now being taken for 2023 Co-op cash. (File photo)

The Shannon Sharp Learning Circle project at Salmon Arm West Elementary received significant support in the form of a $30,000 through the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Community Spaces program in 2019. Applications are now being taken for 2023 Co-op cash. (File photo)

Co-op cash for community spaces available in North Okanagan, Shuswap

Co-ops across Western Canada, including Armstrong Co-op, promoting Community Spaces funding

Co-ops across Western Canada – including Armstrong Co-op which operates gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm – are helping to create places for everyone through the Co-op Community Spaces Program.

In 2023, $1 million is available to support capital projects dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation, and urban agriculture.

Federated Cooperatives Limited (FCL) administers the giving program on behalf of more than 160 independent local Co-ops across Western Canada that form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS).

Eligible organizations can apply from now until March 1. Funding up to $150,000 is available per project.

“The Armstrong Regional Co-op is proud to support organizations and projects that make a difference to our members and our community,” said marketing and sales manager Jason Keis. “We encourage all of our local community organizations who could benefit from capital funding to apply.”

Co-op Community Spaces was launched in 2015 to help protect, beautify, and improve local spaces across Western Canada. Since then, Co-op Community Spaces has provided $11.5 million to 160 projects, including educational spaces, community gardens, recreational facilities, and more.

To learn more about Co-op Community Spaces or apply for funding, visit communityspaces.ca.

READ MORE: B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue, sledders come to snow bikers’ aid

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profileNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSalmon ArmVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fireworks display celebrates Vernon Winter Carnival

Just Posted

The Shannon Sharp Learning Circle project at Salmon Arm West Elementary received significant support in the form of a $30,000 through the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Community Spaces program in 2019. Applications are now being taken for 2023 Co-op cash. (File photo)
Co-op cash for community spaces available in North Okanagan, Shuswap

Team Blaeser, made up of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Blaeser, Nolan Beck and Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, all from Salmon Arm-Vernon, are off to an 0-2 start at the Under 18 Canadian Curling Championship in Timmins, Ont. (Team Blaeser Facebook)
UPDATE: B.C. champs from Okanagan-Shuswap still in search of win at national curling event

Dr. Albert de Villiers, the former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority, has been found guilty on two counts of child sex crimes. (Photo Submitted)
Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

The Vernon and Area Senior Slo Pitch League is looking for players. Games are twice a week,Tuesday and Thursday morning, in Vernon and Salmon Arm. ( Contributed)
Senior softball league seeks players for games in Vernon, Shuswap

Pop-up banner image