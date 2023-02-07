Co-op cash for community spaces available in North Okanagan, Shuswap

The Shannon Sharp Learning Circle project at Salmon Arm West Elementary received significant support in the form of a $30,000 through the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Community Spaces program in 2019. Applications are now being taken for 2023 Co-op cash. (File photo)

Co-ops across Western Canada – including Armstrong Co-op which operates gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm – are helping to create places for everyone through the Co-op Community Spaces Program.

In 2023, $1 million is available to support capital projects dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation, and urban agriculture.

Federated Cooperatives Limited (FCL) administers the giving program on behalf of more than 160 independent local Co-ops across Western Canada that form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS).

Eligible organizations can apply from now until March 1. Funding up to $150,000 is available per project.

“The Armstrong Regional Co-op is proud to support organizations and projects that make a difference to our members and our community,” said marketing and sales manager Jason Keis. “We encourage all of our local community organizations who could benefit from capital funding to apply.”

Co-op Community Spaces was launched in 2015 to help protect, beautify, and improve local spaces across Western Canada. Since then, Co-op Community Spaces has provided $11.5 million to 160 projects, including educational spaces, community gardens, recreational facilities, and more.

To learn more about Co-op Community Spaces or apply for funding, visit communityspaces.ca.

