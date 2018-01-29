Co-Ops have cash available for community projects

Community Space program has $2 million for cities to apply for

Co-ops across Western Canada, including those in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm, are helping to create places for everyone through the Co-op Community Spaces program.

In 2018, $2 million is available to support capital projects led by charitable and non-profit groups across Western Canada.

Co-op Community Spaces is supporting local projects dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture. Funding between $25,000 and $150,000 is available per project.

“As Co-ops continue to grow across Western Canada we want to ensure that communities grow right

along with us,” said Vic Huard, executive vice-president of strategy at Federated Co-operatives

Limited (FCL).

“That’s why the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS) continues to give back and invest in our communities. Co-op Community Spaces provides the opportunity to celebrate Western Canadian communities and the efforts of the people behind important local projects.”

The program was launched in 2015 to help protect, beautify and improve local spaces.

Since then, it has provided $4.5 million to 64 projects, including parks, greenhouses and sports fields. The program is administered by FCL on behalf of the CRS.

Co-op invites registered non-profit organizations, registered charities or community service co-operatives to apply online between Feb. 1 and March 1.

To learn more about Community Spaces, apply for funding or enter the contest, please visit communityspaces.ca.