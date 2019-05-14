Coffee and questions help families living with dementia in Vernon

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. is holding a Dementia Coffee & Questions session

A conversation over coffee can help Vernon families living with dementia.

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings a Dementia Coffee & Questions session to the community on Tuesday, May 21.

The session runs from 10 a.m. to noon at The People Place, 3402 – 27th Ave.

It’s an informal conversation about dementia that can help caregivers.

“You’ll find out what others have experienced along the dementia journey,” explains Sherry Wezner, the Society’s Support and Education Coordinator for Vernon and the rest of the North & Central Okanagan region.

“You’ll have a better understanding of dementia, some new strategies to try, knowledge about community resources, and reassurance that you are not alone in your journey as a caregiver,” said Wezner.

Pre-registration is required by contacting the regional Alzheimer Resource Centre at 250-860-0305 (toll-free 1-800-634-3399) or swezner@alzheimerbc.org.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org and call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

