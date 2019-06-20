RCMP’s Coffee with Cops sessions return. (Jason Briscoe / Unsplash)

‘Coffee with a Cop’ returns to Vernon

The next event will take place Monday June 24, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Vernon RCMP are inviting the community to have a coffee on them with another ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event.

‘Coffee with Cop’ has been adopted by many law enforcement agencies across North America as a way for the public and business owners to discuss, meet and engage with their local police officers in an informal setting.

“Last September, officers from the Vernon RCMP hosted ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at six different locations within the North Okanagan area, which was well received by each community,” said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett. “We are looking forward to connecting with residents of each community over the next few months and will be sharing the dates and locations on our Facebook and Twitter pages as they come up.”

The next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ will take place Monday June 24, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Starbucks located at the Fruit Union Plaza, 3101 Highway 6, Vernon.

