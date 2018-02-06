Deon Nel

Cold water craziness on Okanagan Lake

A Kelowna resident teams up with Her International to empower women through a winter lake dip

It might be cold, it might be brisk, but it is empowering.

Jumping into Okanagan Lake on a cold February morning might not be everyone’s favourite way to spend a Sunday; but for a group of Kelowna women it was exactly what they wanted to do.

Kendra Mcfarland teamed up with Tamara McLellan a co-Director of Her International, to dip into the chilly winter waters as a way to connect, empower and push each other on both physical and spiritual levels.

RELATED: Kelowna charity changes ‘her’ life

Feeding off the ALS ice bucket challenge from a few years ago Mcfarland and McLellan brought together a group of women on Sunday for the official “ Winter Lake Dip Challenge for Women Empowerment”.

Dressed in vintage apparel the women ran barefoot down Rotary beach and into the lake, some running right back out while others pushed their limits and stayed in the cold water for about five minutes.

Sunday’s swim is just the beginning of this challenge which Mcfarland hopes will take off this winter, and a video of the cold water craziness is coming soon to social media.

RELATED: Look for the hope in her eyes

Her International is a non-profit organization that supplies women and girls with resources such as education and micro-financing opportunities. These women are mostly in Nepal.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greater Vernon water rate increase set at 2.9%

Just Posted

Firearm seized, charges pending in Coldstream standoff

Male suspect, 33, arrested peacefully after 15-hour standoff with police Monday

Snowmobiler rescued near Vernon

Search and Rescue locate lone male in Westside area south of Fintry

Province releases policy decisions on cannabis retail, driving laws

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announces proposed policies

Summerlanders express views about development

More than 80 people spoke out at six-hour public hearing on Banks Crescent proposal

Head-on crash injures two

Two vehicles collide on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

The 49th annual Feather Fancier Show continues to draw a crowd

Birds of a feather….

MLA Report:Year in Review

The new year brings new hope and new opportunities to make memories with loved ones.

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Blind Bay murder trial begins after seven years

Convicted murderer testifies against co-accused

Cold water craziness on Okanagan Lake

A Kelowna resident teams up with Her Internation to empower women through a winter lake dip

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

Weapons seized from Kamloops home following shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in Kamloops

Who’s Who of Canadian music stars release Home for a Rest to honour Spirit of the West frontman

100 per cent of the proceeds will support John Mann in his battle with Alzheimer’s

Most Read