Cold water craziness on Okanagan Lake

A Kelowna resident teams up with Her International to empower women through a winter lake dip

It might be cold, it might be brisk, but it is empowering.

Jumping into Okanagan Lake on a cold February morning might not be everyone’s favourite way to spend a Sunday; but for a group of Kelowna women it was exactly what they wanted to do.

Kendra Mcfarland teamed up with Tamara McLellan a co-Director of Her International, to dip into the chilly winter waters as a way to connect, empower and push each other on both physical and spiritual levels.

Feeding off the ALS ice bucket challenge from a few years ago Mcfarland and McLellan brought together a group of women on Sunday for the official “ Winter Lake Dip Challenge for Women Empowerment”.

Dressed in vintage apparel the women ran barefoot down Rotary beach and into the lake, some running right back out while others pushed their limits and stayed in the cold water for about five minutes.

Sunday’s swim is just the beginning of this challenge which Mcfarland hopes will take off this winter, and a video of the cold water craziness is coming soon to social media.

Her International is a non-profit organization that supplies women and girls with resources such as education and micro-financing opportunities. These women are mostly in Nepal.

