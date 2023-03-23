Coldstream beach gets World Water Day clean up

Tents set up on the beachfront from the RDNO and Allan Brooks Nature Centre (Bowen Assman- Morning Star). The total trash bags used for the clean up of the beach (Bowen Assman- Morning Star). The pristine beach at Kalamalka Lake (Bowen Assman- Morning Star).

On World Water Day, the beach at Kalamalka Lake underwent a facelift.

In a partnership between the Regional District of the North Okanagan and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, the annual beach cleanup took place, where 50 volunteers came to help pick up garbage found on the beachfront.

It was great to have so many people out,” said Alexis Olynyk, the program coordinator at the Nature Centre. “A lot of families came, which was nice because it is spring break. We actually had to cap the volunteers at 50 because we only had so much equipment.”

Olynyk was impressed how much better the beach looked than previous years, but mentioned how there has been a high content of trash found on public roadways and sidewalks.

“I think so many people use the beach that they understand how important it is to have it be maintained correctly,” she said.

In addiiton to refreshments being available, there was also interactive games set up on the beachfront, so that kids and adults could learn a little bit more about wastewater and the impact it can have on the whole community.

“Water is a precious, perishable, and fragile resource that is easily threatened,” said Cheryl Hood, the manager of the Nature Centre. “Getting out and cleaning near lakes, streams and other water sources is an easy way to do our part. Everything on this planet depends on clean water and we need to pay attention before it’s too late.”

For more information on on the Nature Centre, visit abnc.ca.

