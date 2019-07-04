Coldstream’s Simon Dufresne (second from right) is congratulated by Okanagan College Culinary Arts instructors Jim Armstrong (from left), Vincent Stufano and Mike Barillaro after winning a cook-off against seven of his classmates to earn a trip to Italy in October. (Photo - submitted)

Coldstream cook to make Thanksgiving dinner in Italy

Simon Dufresne wins Okanagan College culinary arts cook-off event

A dish featuring quail has given a Coldstream cook a chance at turkey dinner.

Simon Dufresne, 18, a Kalamalka Secondary grad, recently finished his professional cook Level 1 certification from Okanagan College and Industry Training Authority. During an eight-week rotation, a top student was chosen per week to be among the final eight in a cook-off competition.

The winner – Dufresne – travels to the Hotel Belvedere in the northeast Italian city of Riccione, on the Adriatic Sea, from Oct. 10 to 20. There, he will bring some of Canada with him as Dufresne will prepare a Canadian Thanksgiving dinner for Okanagan College culinary arts instructor Mike Barillaro and Jim Armstrong, who will accompany Defresne to Europe.

“We’ll be serving a traditional Canadian Thanksgiving dinner, so turkey, ham, all the fixings,” said Dufresne, a Lt.-Gov. of B.C. Silver Duke of Edinburgh winner.

“I feel this is a great opportunity and am honoured to have beaten out the seven other students for the win.”

Dufresne’s winning dish was a quail breast wrapped in prosciutto, creamy parmesan polenta, and quail leg confit with carrot foam. Dessert included olive oil sponge cake and al moretto zabaione. The dishes were rated by independent judges from outside the school.

Dufresne said he became interested in cooking “awhile ago, when I was younger.” He finished a duel credit program in his Grade 11 year to graduate, and in what would have been his Grade 12 year, he enrolled in the OC culinary school.

Asked if he had a specialty dish, Dufresne said: “No, not really. All food is good.”

He plans to keep going as a cook and obtain his Red Seal certificate and see where that takes him.

“Eventually, I’d like to open my own restaurant,” said Dufresne.

Related: Okanagan College launches Indigenous cooking training

Related: 11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland street banner designs shown

Just Posted

Coldstream cook to make Thanksgiving dinner in Italy

Simon Dufresne wins Okanagan College culinary arts cook-off event

Coldstream owner reunited with stolen property

Kids’ stuff and family photos found abandoned in Lake Country returned after RCMP issue plea

Civic Sounds rained out

The first concert of the summer cancelled due to rain in the forecast

College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

One year anniversary of missing Lumby man approaches

Ryan Duncan was last seen in the Lumby area on July 17, 2018

Renegade Riot revved for Cherryville

Motorcycle rally rolls into town for third annual event

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Cultural centre referendum failed first step

LETTER: Research needed before referendum

Two candlelight vigils for teen stabbing victim set in Okanagan

Separate candlelight vigils this weekend will be in Kelowna and Penticton for Eli Beauregard

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

When God moved the mountain: The Hedley slide of 1939

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Threats allegedly made against Shuswap movie theatre staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

Most Read